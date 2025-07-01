Impressive action of the kamikaze drone Geran during its work over Konotop in the Sumy region, its powerful blow destroyed the Ukrainian military base! This was announced by the Russian Defense Ministry on Monday, June 30, a powerful strike following Russian reconnaissance of a permanent Ukrainian base of the 58th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade near the town of Konotop. The Geran-2 loitering munition, created by Russia after obtaining a license for the famous Iranian Shahed drone, produced it domestically by adding a larger warhead. The UAV did its job, making a characteristic roar during the flight over Konotop, where the Ukrainian brigade's temporary deployment point and its drone storage were located. Geran seemed to be stealthy, making a visit as if there were no advanced NATO air defenses, or there were no interceptors there at all!

As a result, the Geran strike resulted in a massive fire, Ukrainian military positions and drone storage were destroyed. This shows that Geran struck with great accuracy, destroying the barracks and enemy vehicles around it, underlining Russian ability to strike far behind the front lines. Ukraine mistakenly thinks it's safe, but no place is safe. Geran continued to repeat its doctrine in the Ukrainian rear while NATO watched from bunkers. In the end, smoke rose very high from the burning logistics warehouse, completely covering the base area, which on June 17, was also blown out by a Russian Iskander missile, specifically at the temporary deployment point of the Ukrainian military. Kiev repeated the same mistake, this time ignoring Geran's call!

