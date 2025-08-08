O’KEEFE EXPOSES VACCINE COVER-UP, HIGHLIGHTING IMPORTANCE OF MEDICAL FREEDOM FIGHT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a shocking undercover investigation, James O’Keefe’s team captures an HHS insider admitting what many have long suspected: the government is aware of widespread COVID-19 vaccine injuries—but is deliberately keeping quiet to protect the program. Del breaks down this explosive revelation and follows it with a wave of victories from ICAN’s legal team, including a major preliminary injunction in West Virginia allowing unvaccinated children to return to school, and 90 active lawsuits across the country fighting for informed consent and medical freedom.
#JamesOKeefe #HHS #VaccineInjuries #InformedConsent #HealthFreedom #ICANLegal #MedicalTransparency #DelBigtree #COVIDVaccine