You Have Been Lied to About Israel and the Bible

You’ve Been Lied To About Israel and the Bible – Discover the Shocking Truth Behind Genesis 12:3!





Does the Bible really say that if you “bless Israel, you’ll be blessed”? 🤯

For decades, this verse has been quoted to justify political alliances, shape U.S. foreign policy, and even influence church doctrine—but what if it’s been completely misunderstood?





In this eye-opening 60-minute teaching, we expose the myths and unpack what Genesis 12:3 really means using:

📖 The King James Bible

🕊️ Insights from Augustine and the Early Church Fathers

✝️ The Apostle Paul’s interpretation in Galatians and Romans

📘 A breakdown of C.I. Scofield’s dispensationalist twist





🔍 Learn the difference between the original biblical promise to Abraham and the modern geopolitical slogan used today.

📜 See how Genesis 12:3 is fulfilled in Christ, not a modern nation-state!





👉 Whether you’ve heard this verse in church or politics, this video will challenge everything you’ve been taught.





Don't miss this teaching!

You are God's greatest creation! You are a son of God.

It is God doing the work! It is God doing the healing!

Go this week in obedience to Christ.

The world is waiting for you to manifest Christ’s power and authority.

