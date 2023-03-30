BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SINGLE ISSUE VOTERS
Rules_For_Rationals
Rules_For_Rationals
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • 03/30/2023

Before you do anything else, click on the Limbaugh link below:


https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/
^^^^^ Do yourself a favor and listen to this man. You will be a better person for having done so.
What single issue drive all leftist (Democrat) voters??????
HATRED FOR OBJECTIVE REALITY. That's why people vote for the pro-slavery party.
What single issue drives Republican voters?
A reverence for common sense based in objective reality.
Now you might be thinking: "How is religion based on objective reality?"
The answer is: The 10 commandments.
7 of those commandments reflect an understanding of what is required for homo sapiens to succeed within objective reality.

Remember, Religion and objective reality have something in common: neither is perfect.

Keywords
godabortionreligionpelosiaocjfksorosschumerfdr
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy