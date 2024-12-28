Syrian militants near the Russian Khmeimim airbase are filming the activities of the Su-35S fighter jet. AND:

Hmeimim under siege: nuances of negotiations with militants in Syria

Against the backdrop of the SVR's statements about the preparation for an attack by militants in Syria on the Hmeimim base, a few clarifications should be made to complete the picture.

▪️Militant resources yesterday already posted photos from Checkpoint No. 2 and wrote that allegedly the general security service conducted a raid on the territory of the airbase and took away all the "accomplices of the regime" hiding there. Needless to say, this all turned out to be a lie, and the photos were taken from the outside?

▪️More than a thousand militants are indeed deployed around the base - and it is not possible to determine whether they are militants of HTS or ultra-radical groups. If an escalation occurs, all this rabble, of course, will try to storm the base, but will face normal resistance, not a war in the spirit of the Syrian Arab Army.

▪️For the HTS leadership, cooperation with Russia is beneficial: this gives a trump card in putting pressure on other groups, plus, in this way, you can bargain for scarce grain and petroleum products in exchange for the base, thereby bringing the benefits of civilization to Syria and legitimizing the presence of Al-Julani's gang.

📌In general, so far a certain status quo is developing with the base. Surely Russian negotiators (including through Chechnya) will put pressure on the need to eliminate notorious and radical groups (maybe they will be sent to storm the areas controlled by the Kurds in the first ranks).

But a rather curious situation has developed: the presence of the Russian airbase (and the benefits that Russia can provide) is now extremely necessary for HTS. And this must be used.

