Enuma Elish Tablet IV
7 views • 6 months ago
When Marduk/Niburu is on it's way to our solar system, one of Nibiru's moons collides with Tiamat/Earth, cracking the planet. Remember, they like to associate themselves with planets.
The Gravitational pull is immense on Nibiru and our solar system so its causing alot of chaos. Marduk eventually hits cracked Tiamat, splitting it 2 and forming the asteroid belt.
The asteroid belt is synonymous with "the firmament" in the New Testament. These 2 creation tales are nearly identical, lending credence that most, if not all, creation tales derive straight from the Sumerian Creation stories. These are not just stories, but actual historical events.
