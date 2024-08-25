UNIQUE 12v Gaming Desktop PC FANLESS Passive Cooled NH-P1 Noctua Review and How To #wisebuyreviews

Built a gaming pc to RUN DIRECT from 12V battery and to have a FANLESS CPU cooler to make it quieter. Showing you the build process and the finished product. Exported the video on this and with Davinci Resolve running and rendering the video it pulled max about 210 watts, and idles at about 105. Although not completely silent, hearing the gpu fans, this is closer to the dream of having a quiet machine and one that works great. On off-grid setup, you usually need to convert battery DC power to AC power then to run to your PC which converts AC power to DC power again that powers your PC components. Eliminated the loss of the inverter in the process and got left with just converting DC to DC electricity. Awesome proof of concept for my brothers and sisters out there in the woods enjoying nature and that wish to have a full desktop for upgradeability and power without sacrificing efficiency, or running an extra inverter.





This guide was made to help others out there to do something similar and for me to share the passion of tech with the world along with innovative ideas, so that is why I provide tons of links for you to make it all happen. Just get in the game, and of course always practice safety and always HAVE FUN!





LINKS LIST to make it all happen:





THE POWERS SUPPLY MAKING MAGIC HAPPEN:

https://hdplex.com/hdplex-500w-hi-fi-dc-atx-power-supply-12v-48v-wide-range-voltage-input.html





Noctua NH-P1, Passive CPU Cooler - Fanless Heatsink for 100% Silent Cooling

https://amzn.to/3Mkov8J





Cooler Master QUBE 500 Flatpack White High Airflow Gaming ATX PC Mid-Tower

https://amzn.to/3MmpmG6





The CPU to use is the 3700x - you can research other CPUS to use for the passive cooler if that is what you are looking for, you can technically use any pc with any cooler and just make it run off 12v, so its up to you! And you can always retrofit the power supply. I just have too much fun!





- Better than thermal paste these pad I use everywhere no mess and they don't dry up and you can reuse anywhere: Graphite Thermal Pad – Permanent Replacement for Thermal Paste/Grease (40 X 40mm) - https://amzn.to/4dCjVyK





Any ATX motherboard will work great, you could probably buy even used





Ram is Your Pick





VIDEOS YOU MAY WANT TO WATCH regarding the topic:

12v DC Wiring How to DIY Guide for ANDERSON Power Connectors BENEFIT Project & Tools #wisebuyreviews - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zZkIR48C4uE





ECO-WORTHY 150AH 12V LiFePO4 Lithium Metal Cased Battery Review and Capacity Test #wisebuyreviews - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yNxkB9xaZ1Q&t=1s