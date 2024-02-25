Great Achievement: Russian Army Captured SEVERNOYE and US 'M1150 ABV' Based On The M1 ABRAMS Chassis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On February 23, 2024, the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General Igor Konoshenkov, said that Russian troops continue to deliver a crushing blow to the enemy in all areas of combat contact. According to him, over the past few days, the Russian army has achieved significant success in the Kherson, Zaporizhia, Vuhledar, and Avdiivka directions of the front. The Russian military department has acknowledged that the Russian army's offensive west of Avdiivka is gaining momentum.........
