Comment On J6 People And A Revealing Report On The Financially Broke State Of California
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
763 followers
46 views • 12 months ago

Paul Preston talks about the J6 people and now because of new agendas by the U.S. justice department or DOJ that all Americans could be considered as J6er's and subject to arrest for just about anything. Then Paul plays a New California State report with Chriss Street explaining the latest financial problems of the state of California and that it's just a matter of time now before there is a complete failure of the state and that is when New California will step in to save California and also establish the state of New California.

Link to this video --->   https://bit.ly/j6-ca-financials


