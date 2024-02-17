[Bidan] Informant Arrested

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The FBI has a treasure trove of evidence against the Bidens.
The DOJ is charging an ex-FBI informant with making a false statement re: Joe & Hunter Biden’s bribery scheme.
The full segment including interview with former FBI agent Stuart Kaplan is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (16 February 2024)