Dr. Peter McCullough: Cancer Virus Found In 'Rona Jabs

Simian Virus 40 (SV40), a cancer-promoting segment of DNA, has been found in the COVID vaxxes.
Every system is showing cancer rates are up.
The big question is: how much of it is due to the ‘vaccines’?
• Dr. Jennifer Brown: The SV40 In The Pfizer COVID Vaccine
The full episode is linked below.
The Alex Jones Show | 14 July 2023