The Night Before Build Day

Welcome to Episode 132 of "For the Love of Guns"! Today, we're taking a little break from the normal and getting into the holiday spirit. I have a spoof on the Night Before Christmas that I came up with and I hope you enjoy it!





Show Sponsors:





🔫 Falco Holsters - https://bit.ly/3EVvmmJ





Checkout code BANSHEE will save you 10%





🎯 AmmoSquared – https://ammosquared.com/trb





🔥 You – https://www.trb.fyi ◦ Visit the Partners and Discounts page at www.trb.fyi for all the ways to support the work I do here





📚 Links and Resources Mentioned:





The Rogue Banshee on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/theroguebanshee





The Rogue Banshee on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/theroguebansheemedia/





Discount Codes - https://trb.fyi/partners-and-discounts/





The Rogue Banshee Webpage - https://trb.fyi/





Remember to comment and join the discussion.









*** You can support our work by ***

♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee





♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3





♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo





♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee

















-------

Credits

The Rogue Banshee Original Content

Credit: Jason Schaller

[email protected]

-------

The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.









Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.