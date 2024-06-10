Key Corporations Control All Mainstream Media, Shaping the Public Narrative - Scotty Saks





There is much more going on with media, politics, and the levers of national power than what meets the eye. Scotty Saks is the host and CEO of Sovereign Radio, and discusses how a handful of megalithic corporations control all mainstream media and the entertainment industry. He also talks about how the CIA sends its talking points to major media industry influencers to shape the public narrative, and how even our most sacred halls of justice are totally compromised by corruption. What do we do with this information? We go back to our roots. Scotty encourages decentralization and a return to local power, Christian values, and faith-anchored education for our children in schools across the nation.









TAKEAWAYS





Working to improve our lives and protect our freedom on the local level is key to pushing back peacefully against tyranny





The Supreme Court is compromised





Hollywood, sports, and music are all one big conglomerated complex vying for power and control





The key power players in media are: Disney, CBS, MSNBC, Amazon, and FOX









