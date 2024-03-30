Biden, Obama torched for celeb-packed fundraiser: 'The height of elitism'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fox News' Peter Doocy reports the latest from the White House. The 'Fox & Friends' co-hosts also reacted to Trump attending the wake of slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller while Biden, Obama and Clinton attended a lavish fundraiser in New York City.
