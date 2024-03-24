Amagi Shien (1997, Saturn)

Amagi Shien (天城紫苑) is an adventure game developed by Success Corporation and published by Clip House (which seems to have been a short-lived label of Sunsoft). It was only released in Japan. The game also came out for PC and classic Mac.

The game is a visual novel. You play the assistant of a famous female detective. Both of you travel to a remote onsen (a Japanese spa) somewhere in the mountains. When you have dinner, one of the guests suddenly collapses with foam coming from his mouth. A few minutes later, he is dead. To make matters wose, heavy rain and thunderstorms hit the area, and the only bridge to the onsen is destroyed. The owner of the onsen asks detective to help them and find the murderer.

The game mostly uses FMV and photos. Everything is shown from your perspective. When you walk around the building, the environment is displayed in pre-rendered graphics, and your movement between to spots is shown with a short animation, similar to games like D, Rampo or The Mansion of Hidden Souls.