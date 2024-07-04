BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fadi Lama: Money Powers & West Collapsing Into Dystopia as East Rises
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
394 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
95 views • 10 months ago

Fadi Lama discusses his fantastic book "Why the West Can't Win" and the Money Powers that rule the world. He explains how everything in the West is fake and a Virtual Reality (e.g. fake democracy, fake economy, false flag operations). Democracy was created by the Money Powers as the new means of control (e.g. only individuals with money can run for office). He argues that the East has overtaken the West economically and militarily. The world will have a hard split between East and West. The West will collapse into a globalist dystopia (e.g. 15-minute cities).


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors


**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (use coupon code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com

LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


Fadi Lama Websites

WHY THE WEST CAN’T WIN: From Bretton Woods to a Multipolar World https://www.claritypress.com/product/why-the-west-cant-win-from-bretton-woods-to-a-multipolar-world

Fadi Lama Substack https://fadilama.substack.com


About Fadi Lama

Dr. Fadi Lama is an International Adviser for the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and a partner in DNL Strategic Consulting, offering consulting services in the fields of geoeconomics, industry, SMEs and academia. He is founder and general manager of a testing equipment and industrial automation systems manufacturing company. Dr. Lama received his PhD in Mechanical Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology, his MSc in Manufacturing Technology from The City University of London, and his BE in Mechanical Engineering from the American University of Beirut.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
iranrussiaisraelchinaww31984ukrainedollarbrave new worldgazaorwelldystopiaworld warpetrodollarbricssurvivalismgreat resetcbdcsgreat taking
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy