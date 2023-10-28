free money, the gift that keeps on giving ~ you get, get, get, & get no where ~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
in this discussion I want to talk about the free money they want to role out to bribe you into accepting the program. in which is their end game, to keep you dependent on government so that you are more easier to control. I also want to share the rose / icke episode six, which is titled "Vindication", in which David Icke will talk in great detail on the totalitarian tiptoe to global slavery (Hunger Games) scenerario.
references:
- government shutdown & free money
https://www.cnbc.com/2023/09/30/government-shutdown-live-updates-congress-faces-funding-deadline.html
https://www.businessinsider.com/government-shutdown-update-americans-lose-social-security-paychecks-loans-house-2023-10?op=1
- brave new world
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brave_New_World
- 1984
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nineteen_Eighty-Four
- the star trek borgs
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borg
- dr who cybermen
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cyberman
- My in the jail house now parody (Big Pharma in the poor house now) - I have yet to complete the work on this parody, but I am still wanting to later share my big pharma in the poor house parody later.