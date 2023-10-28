BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
free money, the gift that keeps on giving ~ you get, get, get, & get no where ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
13 views • 10/28/2023

in this discussion I want to talk about the free money they want to role out to bribe you into accepting the program. in which is their end game, to keep you dependent on government so that you are more easier to control. I also want to share the rose / icke episode six, which is titled "Vindication", in which David Icke will talk in great detail on the totalitarian tiptoe to global slavery (Hunger Games) scenerario.


references:

- government shutdown & free money

https://www.cnbc.com/2023/09/30/government-shutdown-live-updates-congress-faces-funding-deadline.html

https://www.businessinsider.com/government-shutdown-update-americans-lose-social-security-paychecks-loans-house-2023-10?op=1

- brave new world

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brave_New_World

- 1984

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nineteen_Eighty-Four

- the star trek borgs

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borg

- dr who cybermen

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cyberman

- My in the jail house now parody (Big Pharma in the poor house now) - I have yet to complete the work on this parody, but I am still wanting to later share my big pharma in the poor house parody later.

Keywords
vaccinesworldsocietymindmatrixmoneycontrolgovernmentnew1984tyrannyfreebravegamesdystopianhunger
