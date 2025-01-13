Stress versus Anxiety, Self-Care Tactics, and Setting Boundaries - Eliza Huie

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“If you don’t make time for your rest, you will be forced to make time for your exhaustion,” says Eliza Huie. She is the author of multiple books and serves as a biblical counselor. Eliza tackles the hefty topic of stress and anxiety - and how those two things overlap and affect not only our spiritual and emotional well-being, but also our physical health. It’s very important to deal with our stress, Eliza advises, because it impacts every area of our life whether we recognize it or not. In order for us to care for others in a fruitful way, we need to take care of ourselves. Christians must embrace healthy prayer and common sense self-care practices to remain active, engaged, and at peace no matter the circumstances.
TAKEAWAYS
Pay attention to what your physical body is telling you
Stress is contagious - it can rub off on you from other people and vice versa
There are times when it is appropriate and wise to put boundaries within the context of relationships
Stress tends to have a compounding effect over time and if not addressed, can lead to disease and possibly death
