💥Exclusive information from the New Federal State of China: Mr. Miles Guo and the New Federal State of China gave Israel🇮🇱 early warning on the war between Israel and Hamas!
💥#新中国联邦独家情报：#郭文贵先生 和 #新中国联邦 就 #以色列与哈马斯的战争 给 #以色列🇮🇱的预警！
#盘古翻译部