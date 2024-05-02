Women vs Bears!

Wednesday Night Live 1 May 2024





In this live show, we discuss communication complexities, Bitcoin market changes, and societal structures. Emphasizing truth and virtue for an enlightened society, we explore Bitcoin's volatility, societal safety perceptions, and the influence of music genres on culture. Delving into the neglect of children's well-being in history, we advocate for peaceful parenting practices and addressing childhood trauma for societal betterment.





