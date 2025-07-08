🔥 FREEDOM WEEKEND RECAP 🔥

This past 4th of July weekend was nothing short of POWERFUL! 🇺🇸💥





We witnessed 3 salvations and saw many families prophesied over and set on fire for their Kingdom purpose. The Spirit of God is moving mightily through this ministry, and hearts are being transformed in real time!





We also had the joy of evangelizing with Voyager Lindsay who shared her first experience in the video—and trust us, you’ll want to hear it. 🙌✨

👉 Check out the testimonials now and be encouraged!





So far, we've seen nearly 400 salvations through Voyagers Ministries — the soil is fertile, and God is doing something deep. If you feel led, we invite you to sow into this good ground and be part of the harvest.





🕊️ Link in bio to donate.





Let’s keep pushing forward. The best is yet to come. #FreedomWeekend #VoyagersMinistries #RevivalIsNow #SowIntoTheHarvest #KingdomImpact #Testimonies #Evangelism #Revival #SalvationSupport





