Riccardo Bosi: We Have To Transcend

Imago Dei

* That’s the source of sovereignty.

* Stop looking for leaders.

* Stand up — leadership must be in every one of us.





The full webcast is linked below.





NewsTreason | Situation Update With Lieutenant Colonel Riccardo Bosi (1 August 2024)

https://rumble.com/v59c9kl-situation-update-with-lieutenant-colonel-riccardo-bosi.html