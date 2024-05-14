The Climate Change HOAX is a Total Racket | Thomas Sowell

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One of the world's most respected scholars, Thomas Sowell, on the "man-made global warming" scam:
"Temperatures went up first, and then there was the increase in CO2. You can't say that A causes B if B happens first... But [the scientists] who are pushing global warming are doing their damnedest to make sure that those who believe the opposite don't get heard in the public."