Gnarly Boostie - (I Just Won't) Take It

https://honkfm.com/121/gnarly-boostie-i-just-wont-take-it
Lyrics:
I remember when
I remember, I remember when I dodged the jab
There was something so pleasant about your rage
Even your emotions have an echo in such an age
And then I was there without care
Yeah, I was still unmasked
But it wasn't because I didn't know enough
I just knew too much
‘Cause I just won’t take it
‘Cause I just won’t take it
‘Cause I just won’t take it
(The vaccine!)
And I hope that you are having the time of your life
But think twice, that's my only advice
Come on now, who do you, who do you
Who do you think owns the media
Ha ha ha, bless your soul
You really think you're in control
Well, I just won’t take it
I just won’t take it
I just won’t take it
(The vaccine!)
My heroes had the heart to lose their lives out on the limb
And all I remember is thinking I want to be like them
Since I don’t give a damn
Since I don’t give a damn it’ll look like fun
When you clot and die of suddenly
And you can sing this with me
Does that mean it’s working?
Does that mean it’s working?
Does that mean it’s working?
Probably