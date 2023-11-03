Gnarly Boostie - (I Just Won't) Take It

https://honkfm.com/121/gnarly-boostie-i-just-wont-take-it



Lyrics:

I remember when

I remember, I remember when I dodged the jab

There was something so pleasant about your rage

Even your emotions have an echo in such an age

And then I was there without care

Yeah, I was still unmasked

But it wasn't because I didn't know enough

I just knew too much

‘Cause I just won’t take it

‘Cause I just won’t take it

‘Cause I just won’t take it

(The vaccine!)

And I hope that you are having the time of your life

But think twice, that's my only advice

Come on now, who do you, who do you

Who do you think owns the media

Ha ha ha, bless your soul

You really think you're in control

Well, I just won’t take it

I just won’t take it

I just won’t take it

(The vaccine!)

My heroes had the heart to lose their lives out on the limb

And all I remember is thinking I want to be like them

Since I don’t give a damn

Since I don’t give a damn it’ll look like fun

When you clot and die of suddenly

And you can sing this with me

Does that mean it’s working?

Does that mean it’s working?

Does that mean it’s working?

Probably