The Galapagos Island's Incredible Natural Habitat Wild Galapagos
49 views • 03/17/2024

TRACKS - Travel Documentaries


Mar 14, 2024


The Galapagos in the vast Pacific was born from fire and shaped by nature's mightiest forces. The islands lie around 600 miles off the South American Coast almost on the equator, in an archipelago made up of 13 main islands and hundreds of small rocks and isles at the point where two mighty ocean currents converge. A land of astonishing beauty and astounding creatures, which are sometimes blessed by the island's abundance and at other times must fight for resources. Only those who can adapt can make it here.


https://bit.ly/2lneXNy


TRACKS publishes unique, unexpected and untold stories from across the world every week.


[email protected]


#galapagos #island #ecuador


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1hpP-LLB0E

travelnaturedocumentarypacifictracksislandswildgalapagosnatural habitat
