BABIES WERE SOLD AS PRODUCTS IN THE 1900'ᵴ 'À VENDRE' + NEW REPOPULATION POSTCARDS

Would it shock you to learn that babies might have been sold as PRODUCTS during the Victorian era? Explore these postcards from the early 1900s that seem to unfold a very particular narrative - these children are up for sale... At first glance, it might appear as a quirky art collection, but as you delve deeper and connect the symbolism to alternative history narratives, their chilling message comes to light.
Source: Mind Unveiled on YouTube
If you watched the 5-6 hour EWARANON video, you'll recall that it began with desolate cities and 'orphan trains'...the mudfloods have something to do with this story; watch this space!