Professor Jeffrey Sachs outline the cold realities of US power, and Europe's subordination to it. At an event titled The Geopolitics of Peace, hosted by former UN Assistant Secretary General and current BSW MEP Michael von der Schulenburg, Professor Sachs warned the audience, 'To be an enemy of the United States is dangerous, but to be a friend is fatal,' and urged Europe to have an 'real' and independent foreign policy - 'A foreign policy that is realistic, that understands Russia's situation, that understands Europe's situation, and that understands what America is and what it stands for.'
The Geopolitics of Peace — Jeffrey Sachs in the European Parliament
https://www.unz.com/article/the-geopolitics-of-peace-jeffrey-sachs-in-the-european-parliament/
#NATO Expansion: What #Gorbachev Heard
https://nsarchive.gwu.edu/briefing-book/russia-programs/2017-12-12/nato-expansion-what-gorbachev-heard-western-leaders-early