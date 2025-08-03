Rockers for Christ ~ Like Rick Derringer

Many Shall SAY, " Jesus is Christ and DECEIVE MANY !!! Rick Derringer ~ Alice Vince Furnier COOPER ~ Mark Farner ~ Bob Dylan ~ Hulk Hogan ~ Phil Robertson ~ Billy Graham ~ And Many Many Many More People like Bill Britton ~ Rg Stair and a Host of Minister's of Satan, No Marvel !!!

Malichi 3:15 And now we call the proud happy; yea, they that work wickedness are set up; yea, they that tempt God are even delivered.

16 ¶ Then they that feared the LORD spake often one to another: and the LORD hearkened, and heard it, and a book of remembrance was written before him for them that feared the LORD, and that thought upon his name. 17 And they shall be mine, saith the LORD of hosts, in that day when I make up my jewels; and I will spare them, as a man spareth his own son that serveth him. 18 Then Shall Ye Return,

and Discern Between The Righteous and The Wicked,

Between Him That Serveth God and Him That Serveth Him Not

Amen & Amen !!!





