Israel Spokesman Stuns CNN’s Wolf Blitzer With Brutal Admission!!!

MIRRORED from The Rational National
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RihPfMEBluI
1 Nov 2023
During an appearance on CNN with Wolf Blitzer, an IDF official admitted to intentionally striking the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza where hundreds of civilians were located. I discuss the details of that event, the response from Democratic leadership, how Biden's position is affecting his poll numbers, a reaction from Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, and a lot more.