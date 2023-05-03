© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
为什么中共成立了912项目组，为什么要以一国之力来打击和抹黑一个人-郭文贵？
Why did the Chinese Communist Party set up the 912 Project Team, and why did it take the power of one nation to fight and discredit one man - Guo Wengui?
