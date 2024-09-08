eyesiswatchin extras

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
8 months ago

https://rumble.com/v4pu0wx-april-16-2024.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

Think About DoD Directive 3000.09, Autonomy in Weapon Systems 2023 When Looking To Isreal 'Lavender' A.I. Autonomous Weapons System Precision Targeting!

elbit systems

electronic warfare

uncooperative human activity recognition radar

bio cyber interface

https://teaching.eng.cam.ac.uk/content/engineering-tripos-part-iib-4b27-internet-everything-2023-24

https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/22/19/7175

Intelligent Reflecting Surface-Based Non-LOS Human Activity Recognition for Next-Generation 6G-Enabled Healthcare System

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Behavior-of-human-body-segments-in-the-presence-of-lowfrequency-electromagnetic-fields_fig3_351589681

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/A-WBAN-based-relaying-virtual-backbone_fig4_308850533

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/High-level-architecture_fig1_348294446

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7345599/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4654789/

https://www.cprime.com/resources/blog/a-complete-guide-to-the-internet-of-behaviors-iob/

https://rumble.com/v4zahfr-june-3-2024.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf

https://www.embedded.com/the-challenge-of-designing-in-body-communications/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EcmR1Maf2ZU

wban omnet

https://www.sintec-project.eu/what-is-intrabody-communication/

https://www.cdc.gov/globalhealth/healthprotection/idsr/index.html

https://gold.jgi.doe.gov/

https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Intra-body-communication-for-biomedical-sensor-Wegm%C3%BCller/4419ae42ec337dc99f84ea085fc0ffed3780e073/figure/3

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7909758/

https://www.palantir.com/newsroom/press-releases/palantir-expands-longstanding-cdc-partnership-for-disease-monitoring-and/

https://www.youtube.com/live/hC6ZGheGE3

trump20242030covid
