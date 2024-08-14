Would You Like To Heal Your Teeth, Cavities & Gums?

With specific peptides and specific minerals, clinical results show healing of teeth, alveolar bone and gums when used over a period of time.

Promolife is a company in the uSA that you can get high quality ozone equipment from and excellent customer service. They have the equipment needed to convey ozone to the cavity in a tooth. Using ozone on a cavity for a brief time, kills the infection. Then by using OralTide Pro you can support the healing of that cavity and keep your teeth. Here is the link: https://www.promolife.com?a_aid=robusthealth Link to OralTide Pro



https://synergisticnutrition.com/oraltideprotm-concentrated-mouthwash-promotes-growth-of-shrinking-gums.html



