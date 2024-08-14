Would You Like To Heal Your Teeth, Cavities & Gums?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With specific peptides and specific minerals, clinical results show healing of teeth, alveolar bone and gums when used over a period of time.
Promolife is a company in the uSA that you can get high quality ozone equipment from and excellent customer service. They have the equipment needed to convey ozone to the cavity in a tooth. Using ozone on a cavity for a brief time, kills the infection. Then by using OralTide Pro you can support the healing of that cavity and keep your teeth. Here is the link: https://www.promolife.com?a_aid=robusthealth Link to OralTide Pro
https://synergisticnutrition.com/oraltideprotm-concentrated-mouthwash-promotes-growth-of-shrinking-gums.html