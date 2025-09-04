Narcos On A Cruise

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hey everyone, quick recap from today’s Common Sense Ohio! We dove into the U.S. Navy’s strike on a narco-boat in the Caribbean, the never-ending war on drugs and how cartels are flooding in deadly fentanyl.
We also broke down Trump’s stance on fighting cartels and wrestled with executive power, immigration, and law enforcement challenges—plus the ongoing debates about parenting, boundaries, and the power of setting tough rules for success.
If you want real talk about leadership, tough calls, and what’s happening here in Ohio and beyond, this episode’s for you!
Moments
00:00 Concert Drug Use Concerns
06:22 Opioid Crisis and Government Complicity
11:33 Florida Pill Mills Chaos
15:50 "Embracing Hardships Builds Resilience"
25:48 Minnesota Church Shooting Tragedy
28:19 "Guns, Transgender Issues, and Mental Health"
32:43 "Federal Prosecutor Insights on ATF Form"
40:56 Tariffs and Court System Challenges
43:39 "Emergency Powers Overreach Concern"
52:43 Military Compliance with Illegal Orders
57:24 Self-Representation Pitfalls
01:01:19 Ohio Weekly Update
