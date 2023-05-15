In the US, Life Insurance Companies say - Cancer Patients have Increased by 300% - Deaths among 18-49 year-olds from unexplained Causes have Increased by 40% - Dr. Kelly Victory.

In the US, life insurance companies say that deaths among 18-49-year-olds from unexplained causes have increased by 40%





In the last year, the number of cancer patients has increased by 300%, from approximately 36,000 new cancer patients to over 120,000.





Insurance company data confirmed by three military doctors, who are now called "whistleblowers" 🇺🇸

🤔 I wonder why?...