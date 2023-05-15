In the US, Life Insurance Companies say - Cancer Patients have Increased by 300% - Deaths among 18-49 year-olds from unexplained Causes have Increased by 40% - Dr. Kelly Victory.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the US, life insurance companies say that deaths among 18-49-year-olds from unexplained causes have increased by 40%
In the last year, the number of cancer patients has increased by 300%, from approximately 36,000 new cancer patients to over 120,000.
Insurance company data confirmed by three military doctors, who are now called "whistleblowers" 🇺🇸
🤔 I wonder why?...