Casey House: Ancient Mounds and Earthworks in the USA

uploaded 8 november 2022
0:09 Emerald Mound - Natchez, MS
0:29 Cahokia Mounds - Collinsville, IL
1:06 Poverty Point - Parish, LA
1:32 Lower Jackson Mound - Parish, LA
2:00 Winterville - Greenville, MS
2:36 Nikwasi Mounds - Franklin, NC
3:00 Criel Mound - South Charleston, WV
3:34 Shawnee Reservation Mound - Dunbar, WV
3:45 Kolomoki Mounds - Blakely, GA
3:58 Moundville - Moundville, AL
4:35 Rock Eagle - Eatonton, GA
5:28 Rock Hawk - Putnam County, GA
5:42 Etowah Mounds - Cartersville, GA
6:37 Grave Creek Mound - Moundsville, WV
7:08 Alligator Mound - Granville, OH
7:25 Shrum Mound - Columbus, OH
7:41 Miamisburg Mound - Miamisburg, OH
8:13 Octagon Earthworks - Newark, OH
8:41 Great Circle Earthworks - Heath, OH
8:50 Seip Earthworks - Bainbridge, OH
9:17 Hopeton Earthworks - Chillicothe, OH
9:26 Portsmouth Earthwork - Portsmouth, OH
9:53 Serpent Mound - Peebles, OH