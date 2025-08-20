USA Beware of Socialist Canada – Diversity Is not A Strength

Carney’s Beijing investments, CCP greenwashing, and WEF and AIIB ties





The Bureau’s Sam Cooper unpacks Mark Carney’s deep ties to Chinese economic interests as a policy predictor for his future as the potential leader of Canada.





Canadian investigative journalist Sam Cooper examines the links between former prime minister Justin Trudeau, his successor Mark Carney, and influential global organizations such as the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the World Economic Forum (WEF).





https://journal.probeinternational.org/2025/03/19/carneys-beijing-investments-ccp-greenwashing-and-wef-and-aiib-ties/









Carney wants to open trade with China





The federal government plans to work urgently to remove Chinese tariffs on Canadian agriculture and seafood products, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Monday.





“The Canadian government is engaging with its Chinese counterparts at the ministerial level and we’ll continue those discussions,” Carney told reporters after meeting with premiers in Saskatoon. “They’re a top priority for us.”





The commitment came in a statement after the meeting and it says premiers want Canada’s trading relationship with China to improve.





Beijing imposed retaliatory tariffs on Canadian canola oil and meal, peas and seafood after Ottawa slapped levies on Chinese-made electric vehicles, steel and aluminum.





https://www.pressreader.com/canada/the-daily-courier/20250604/281775635099500









Brookfield secured $250M loan from Bank of China under Carney’s oversight





Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre on Tuesday drew public attention to a report that shows Mark Carney in October, while chair of Brookfield Asset Management, brokered a deal with Chinese bankers.





A month prior to Carney’s trip to China, then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made him chair of the Liberals’ Task Force on Economic Growth.





https://www.westernstandard.news/news/breaking-brookfield-secured-250m-loan-from-bank-of-china-under-carneys-oversight/63406









Nurse Amy Hamm to take case to provincial Supreme Court after BC College of Nurses and Midwives suspends license, fines her $93,000 over saying men aren’t women





“The College has chosen to punish me for statements that are not hateful, but truthful. I’m appealing [to the BC Supreme Court] because biological reality matters, and so does freedom of expression.”





https://rightedition.com/2025/08/16/nurse-amy-hamm-to-take-case-to-provincial-supreme-court-after-bc-college-of-nurses-and-midwives-suspends-license-fines-her-93000-over-saying-men-arent-women/





Diversity is NOT a Strength





We hear the mantra “Diversity is a strength,” all the time lately, but in reality, this is not a fact, not even a valid opinion, in truth, it is poppycock.





The fact of the matter is, there are far more drawbacks to diversity than there are to homogeneity.





Don’t get me wrong, there may be some positive aspects to a diverse workforce, a diverse student body, etc, but diversity is not, in and of itself, a strength.





Generally a “diverse” workforce is more often than not, a divided workforce as well. The real strength of America lies in its common culture and its unifying language, almost a universal or global language – English. Without them, our economy, our medium of exchange and our cherished way of life would be lost.





https://www.authorsden.com/visit/viewarticle.asp?id=3383









Diversity Is Not Our Strength





A nation of groups is thus an oxymoron. In the best of times, it will be a festering federation. In the worst, it will dissolve into warring tribes.





The idea, it seems, is that members of the different groups can share a belief in equality and are then exempt from casting off their foreign skin.





The way to ensure that America remains strong is to return to the idea of assimilation, and limiting entry to those who want to join this existent nation.





https://www.heritage.org/progressivism/commentary/diversity-not-our-strength