WILL OUR ELECTIONS BE SECURE? SELECTION CODE

THE BIG MIG SHOW

NOVEMBER 11, 2023

SPECIAL EPISODE

Are our leaders elected? Or are they selected? Is it about who counts the votes? Or is it who CODES the vote?

[S]ELECTION CODE explores the role of machines in election fraud and tells the story of Tina Peters, County Clerk in Mesa County, CO. Tina's life was ripped inside out after she exposed how the voting machines alter the results of our elections.

Like the first act of so many companies, the tale of Spero Pictures’ starts in a basement.

https://speropictures.com/about/

👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 Please be sure to click the THUMBs UP button when you check in! 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻

HELP WELCOME AND SUPPORT OUR NEW SPONSORS,

Introducing America's new favorite beer OLD GLORY American Pilsner

https://drinkoldglory.com

Sea Of Mud Rural America’s Patriotic Apparel Company

Sea Of Mud is Americas Rural Country personified. It's a one stop shop for American Culture." 15% off with Coupon Code THEBIGMIG https://seaofmud.com

FOLLOW US:

X: https://twitter.com/GBalloutine

X: https://twitter.com/LanceMigliaccio

X: https://twitter.com/TheBigMigShow

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@GeorgeBalloutine

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@LanceMigliaccio

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@TheBigMig

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@richesparza

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/TheBigMig

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@TheBigMigShow

BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebigmig

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/GeorgeBalloutine

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/LanceMigliaccio

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/TheBigMig

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/richesparza

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thebigmig/

CLOUTHUB: https://clouthub.com/c/GeorgeBalloutine

CLOUTHUB: https://clouthub.com/c/LanceMigliaccio

LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/GeorgeBalloutine

LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/LanceMigliaccio

WEBSITE: http://thebigmig.com/

_______________________________________________

SUPPORT US:

LOCALS: https://TheBigMig.locals.com/support

ALIASID: https://www.aliasid.com (Use Promo Code TheBigMig)

MYPILLOW.COM: https://www.mypillow.com/thebigmig (Use Promo Code TheBigMig