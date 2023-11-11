WILL OUR ELECTIONS BE SECURE? SELECTION CODE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE BIG MIG SHOW
NOVEMBER 11, 2023
SPECIAL EPISODE
Are our leaders elected? Or are they selected? Is it about who counts the votes? Or is it who CODES the vote?
[S]ELECTION CODE explores the role of machines in election fraud and tells the story of Tina Peters, County Clerk in Mesa County, CO. Tina's life was ripped inside out after she exposed how the voting machines alter the results of our elections.
Like the first act of so many companies, the tale of Spero Pictures’ starts in a basement.
https://speropictures.com/about/
👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 Please be sure to click the THUMBs UP button when you check in! 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
HELP WELCOME AND SUPPORT OUR NEW SPONSORS,
Introducing America's new favorite beer OLD GLORY American Pilsner
https://drinkoldglory.com
Sea Of Mud Rural America’s Patriotic Apparel Company
Sea Of Mud is Americas Rural Country personified. It's a one stop shop for American Culture." 15% off with Coupon Code THEBIGMIG https://seaofmud.com
FOLLOW US:
X: https://twitter.com/GBalloutine
X: https://twitter.com/LanceMigliaccio
X: https://twitter.com/TheBigMigShow
TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@GeorgeBalloutine
TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@LanceMigliaccio
TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@TheBigMig
TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@richesparza
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/TheBigMig
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@TheBigMigShow
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebigmig
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/GeorgeBalloutine
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/LanceMigliaccio
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/TheBigMig
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/richesparza
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thebigmig/
CLOUTHUB: https://clouthub.com/c/GeorgeBalloutine
CLOUTHUB: https://clouthub.com/c/LanceMigliaccio
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/GeorgeBalloutine
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/LanceMigliaccio
WEBSITE: http://thebigmig.com/
_______________________________________________
SUPPORT US:
LOCALS: https://TheBigMig.locals.com/support
ALIASID: https://www.aliasid.com (Use Promo Code TheBigMig)
MYPILLOW.COM: https://www.mypillow.com/thebigmig (Use Promo Code TheBigMig