Movie star KILLED by Pfizer VAXX poison injections

'CADDYSHACK' & 'TRON' STAR CINDY MORGAN DEAD AT 69

"The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... Cindy's roommate called cops to their Lake Worth Beach home on Dec. 30, 2023 -- saying she returned home from a holiday trip, knocked on Cindy's door in their residence ... but got no response. The roommate told officers she smelled a strong odor emanating from inside and called 911, noting the last she'd seen CM alive was on Dec. 19. Cops went in and found Cindy dead in her room ... with no foul play suspected. An investigation is underway. A county rep confirms to TMZ that Cindy died of "natural causes." Cindy Morgan -- famous for her role in "Caddyshack" -- has died ... TMZ has learned. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed the actress' passing in the area, but no further details about when she died or under what circumstances were immediately available."

"Just a thought from @neildegrassetyson"

"Thanks for a great interview! 😊 Time to stop cutting my own hair. (I Mask & Vax! 😉)"

Under The Bridge - Red Hot Chili Peppers (Violet Orlandi & Sarah Jane cover)

Tribute to CINDY MORGAN (Yori from TRON) 1954 - 2024 | In Memoriam

