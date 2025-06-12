© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID-19 “Vaccines” Caused More American Deaths Than WWI, WWII, and Vietnam COMBINED — at Roughly 1 Death per 636 Doses.
It’s 2025, and no one in the White House has acknowledged that we’ve just lived through a second civil war — not with bullets, but with syringes.
Pfizer’s mRNA shot alone is linked to at least 470,000 American deaths in a single year. As of 2025, are most likely in the millions.
It’s time to confront the largest unacknowledged catastrophe in modern history.