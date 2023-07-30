Trump on President Joe Biden: 'Crooked Joe has been illegally paid off'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Save America Rally from Erie, Pennsylvania and discusses Joe Biden's border policy, Joe Biden's alleged corruption, and Hunter Biden's overseas deals.
