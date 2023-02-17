Whitney Webb | What is the World Economic Forum? (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel MintPress News at:-

https://youtu.be/za4Q8WXI4vQ



8 Feb 2023The World Economic Forum (WEF) plays a significant role in guiding international developments in the interests of the business community. They invite the most powerful people in the world to an annual conference in Davos, Switzerland, to discuss their dreams of the future. These are dreams where the powerful stay powerful, and the underclasses continue to toil and suffer.





Even when they invite a dissenting voice such as climate activist Greta Thunberg, or historian Rutger Bregman, their criticisms are heavily publicized without changing the core of WEF's mission — to solidify corporate control over the governments' of the world.





Investigative journalist Whitney Webb joins MintPress for this special report explaining the internal workings and goals of the shady corporatist WEF institution.





