Funny Moment in Belgrade: Police detain a man during protests, put him in the car, he casually walks out the other door & leaves
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
210 views • 5 months ago

Funny Moment in Belgrade, Serbia: Police detain a man during protests, put him in the car—he casually walks out the other door and leaves.

Via: @nultatacka

Adding: 

Trump’s $1 trln defense budget: Will it cut waste or ramp up spending?

Trump’s administration has approved a massive $1 trillion defense budget, but will it reduce waste and fraud, as promised? Military analysts say that the budget focuses more on "lethality and effectiveness" than cutting costs.

🌐 NATO and global influence

The plan aims to push NATO countries to allocate 4-5% of their GDP for defense, with the US setting an example. The focus is on maintaining military strength and promoting "peace through strength."

⚖️ Strategic priorities

Key priorities include modernizing the nuclear triad, increasing submarine forces, and addressing China’s growing military capabilities, particularly in warships. Trump’s goal is to deter emerging threats without using military force for regime change.

⚔️ Production and weapon programs

The US defense production capacity has been lagging. The budget will ramp up weapon production and scrap outdated programs to meet future strategic needs.


🤨 Uncertain future

The final defense budget is still a work in progress, influenced by Congressional pet projects and shifting geopolitical dynamics. While the budget aims for efficiency, it will likely undergo significant changes before being finalized.


@Geopolitics_Live

politicseventscurrent
