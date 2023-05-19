FBI Whistleblowers Testify on the Weaponization of the Federal Government - 5/18/23

Whew, what a day for Congressional hearings with former FBI whistleblowers testifying to the weaponization of their leaders against the American people.

On Thursday, three former FBI officials testified during a public whistleblower hearing by the House Select Committee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

FBI Special Agent Garret O’Boyle revealed in a shocking testimony that he and his family had their belongings confiscated by the FBI and were subsequently left homeless after he was suspended from the bureau for speaking out against them.





Steve, Garrett and Jim Jordan speak briefly with Jesse Watters.





https://twitter.com/i/status/1659341473186283520