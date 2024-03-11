“INCUBUS” PROJECT - SECOND EVALUATION (96 HOURS OF EXPOSURE) | La Quinta Columna

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Growth formation of material from the Comirnaty Pfizer injectable under certain conditions (using a reptile incubator).
After 96 hours of exposure at 37 degrees Celsius (simulating human body temperature) and constant ultraviolet light stimulation, we proceed to analyze the result again by optical microscopy.
Haxon Achilles II Microscope, bright field
Magnification: 120 X - 1800 X.
Source @La Quinta Columna International
