Ursula von der Nazi voiced the EU's response to US tariffs

EU's response to US tariffs

▪️The head of the European Commission confirmed that the United States had sent an official notice of the introduction of new duties from August 1. In response, the EU extends the pause on its countermeasures until the beginning of August, but will continue to prepare possible retaliatory steps.

Von der Leyen outlined three directions of the EU's reaction:

➖Preparation of countermeasures - the European Commission will continue to work on possible economic responses to the actions of the United States.

➖Trade diversification - Brussels intends to expand foreign trade relations, in particular with Asia. The signed free trade agreement with Indonesia is called an important step.

➖Deepening the EU internal market - strengthening the single European market is considered as the key to the economic sustainability of the Union.