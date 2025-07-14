In meeting with Rutti Frutti: US will impose 100% secondary sanctions on Russia & its trading partners

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump in a meeting with Rutti Frutti announced that the U.S. will impose 100% secondary sanctions on Russia and its trading partners if a ceasefire deal in Ukraine isn’t reached within about 50 days—that is, by the end of August.
Trump explained why he's threatening 100% tariffs instead of the previously proposed 500%.
According to him, a 100% rate can be imposed without needing new legislation, bypassing Congress entirely.
He added that both the 100% and 500% tariffs would have the same effect.
Adding:
So Trump’s BIG announcement to put it short was:
➡️The U.S. will backfill European arsenals, while Europe sends its own air defense systems into the proxy war.
➡️"50 days or else there will be sanctions!!!" - at least it's not another "two weeks."
Adding:
Hello, are you transporting Russian oil?
— No.
— Ah, okay then.
Western sanctions enforcement in a nutshell.