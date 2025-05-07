BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Sniper Shots to Groins, Famine, Shredded children—Gaza ICU Nurse Wally Massay's Testimony
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
1
84 views • 4 months ago

Tanzanian American ICU trauma nurse Willy Massay joins MintPress director Mnar Adley to share a harrowing testimony of his work in several emergency room hospitals in Gaza. This is part 1 of this conversation.

Mnar Adley – Mint Press News May 5, 2025

It’s like nothing I have ever seen in my life,” said American ICU nurse Wally Massay of his time in Gaza. Massay recently returned from a spell in the densely populated strip, where he was on the front lines of Israel’s campaign against a civilian population. He worked at numerous health centers, including the Al-Aqsa, Nasser, and Indonesia hospitals.

Massay sat down with MintPress News Director, Mnar Adley, to describe life in a Gaza hospital. “You really do not have shifts,” he said, explaining that:

“You are working 24/7. You are sleeping in the hospital, your room is just next to the emergency room, so 24/7 you hear children crying, mothers crying. So, literally, you don’t start working. You’re 24/7 in the emergency room or in the ICU [intensive care unit]. Every time there is an Israeli airstrike, you’re in the emergency room. When there was a little calm in the emergency room, I would go to the ICU and work there. Your day never stops.”

Continued https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=308005

Support independent watchdog journalism! https://www.patreon.com/MintPressNews

Mirrored - Mint Press News


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

testimonygazaicu nursewally massay
