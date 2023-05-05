BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Multi Decade Infertility Program Worldwide, Great Culling & the 7 Dwarfs w/ Dr. Rima Laibow (2of2)
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
474 views • 05/05/2023


Sarah Westall


Dr. Rima Laibow joins the program to share her decades of research and activism against the globalist cabal. She was one of the first high profile people to warn the world about the depopulation plan and the intent to use the medical industrial complex to harm and dispose of millions of people. Her main project is to stop the WHO and the UN from controlling the world's health care by advocating for all countries to leave the WHO and to defund the UN. You can see her work at https://preventgenocide2030.org and https://www.opensourcetruth.com

Keywords
genocidewhoagenda 21infertilitycullingremote viewingsarah westalldr rima laibowoperation lockstep7 dwarfscouncil of 300operation nortwood
