WEBCAM AT KENNEDY CENTER CAPTURES BLACKHAWK HELICOPTER 🚁💥✈ AMERICAN AIRLINES 5342 COLLISION

Alejandro Alvarez - Webcam at the Kennedy Center caught an explosion mid-air across the Potomac.
Source: https://x.com/aletweetsnews/status/1884789306645983319
Some of the videos do not meet posting parameters; please visit BitChute for these two in particular:
APPARENT FLIGHT PATH OF BLACKHAWK HELICOPTER THAT APPEARS TO HAVE BEEN ATTEMPTING TO HIT AN AIRCRAFT
https://old.bitchute.com/video/hLF4QCYCJqIW/
LOCKHEED MARTIN DEMONSTRATED THIS REMOTE BLACKHAWK TECHNOLOGY 🚁 IN DC 2 WEEKS BEFORE 2024 ELECTION❗