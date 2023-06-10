© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder With Or Without 4oz Dropper Bottle: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html
Why I LOVE Methylene Blue! - https://bit.ly/3Z7piP2
Methylene Blue Inhibits COVID-19 Spike Protein - (Scientifically Proven) - https://bit.ly/3Ys2nNS
My Methylene Blue Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue
Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html
Do You Need to Take a Break From Taking Methylene Blue Daily?
When people learn about ingesting Methylene blue which is a potent organic nootropic dye that can treat many different health issues and conditions while also simultaneously optimizing people's cognitive functions.
A question I get asked about taking it consistently is "Do You Need To Take A Break From Ingesting Methylene Blue?” So I have created this video to answer this question fully so you can gain clarity around this topic if you feel you want to.
If you want to learn about everything I have to say on this, watch this video "Do You Need To Take A Break From Ingesting Methylene Blue?" from start to finish.
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno